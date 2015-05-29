15 gorgeous beaches that are easy to get to from New York City

It’s getting be that time of year when the heat in New York City becomes unbearable.

Which means it’s time to start planning your weekend getaways.

If you’re not lucky enough to have a house in the Hamptons that you can escape to, there are plenty of beaches close enough to the city that can be reached by public transport.

Grab your bathing suit and take a look at our list of beaches that won’t cost you a lot of time or money to get to.

Although it can be somewhat of a tourist trap, Coney Island offers more than just sand and water. There's a ferris wheel, other amusement park rides, and Nathan's famous hot dogs. Hop on the F or Q subway and you'll be there in no time. Manhattan Beach is next to Brighton Beach in Brooklyn and is often filled with family picnics and barbecues. The beach is easily accessible via the N or Q subway. Situated on the northern tip of the Jersey Shore, Sandy Hook has seven miles of beaches and dunes as well as one of the oldest lighthouses in the country. A 40 minute ride on the Seastreak Ferry is one of the easiest ways to reach Sandy Hook. Now take a look at the best beaches around the world. The 10 best beaches in the world, according to travellers »

