Beached New York Whale Is Dead

Photo: @PointBreezeFD

A 60-foot-long whale that washed up on a Breezy Point beach in Queens, New York Wednesday morning is dead, NBC New York reports. Rescue workers tried to save the 60-ton finback by pumping seawater over it, but it was not expected to survive.



The whale was “severely emaciated” — it only weighed half of what it should — and beached itself because it was very sick, marine biologist Kim Durham told Newsday.

An autopsy will be performed on the animal to determine its cause of death.

Removing a massive whale carcass can be quite a logistical challenge.

Earlier this month, a 40,000-pound fin whale that washed up on a Malibu beach created a headache for lifeguards and local officials as its body started to decompose.

