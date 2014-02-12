It's So Hot That People Are Going To The Beach At The Winter Olympics

Sochi continues to enjoy some unusually warm weather.

It’s 61 degrees in the summer resort town on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to climb into the low-60s on Thursday.

In the mountain cluster it’s 50 degrees, and reporters aren’t even wearing coats.

It’s even warmer by the coast … so warm that a few people were spotted taking a swim in the Black Sea.

Colleen Jones of the CBC went down to the beach today, and found a bunch of people out and about. It’s surreal that this is happening a few miles from where they’re holding the Winter Olympics:











Two guys just came out of Black Sea @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/c2zNV5am9L

— ColleenJonescbc (@cbccolleenjones) February 12, 2014

Beautiful in Sochi & the Black Sea pic.twitter.com/3YkHqzobKr

— ColleenJonescbc (@cbccolleenjones) February 12, 2014

There are 8 men swimming in Sochi in numb your feet kind of water.Give them a medal @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/o2IWn5RZz1

— ColleenJonescbc (@cbccolleenjones) February 12, 2014

The Sochi passtime fishing on the Black Sea @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/clYBRQIh8z

— ColleenJonescbc (@cbccolleenjones) February 12, 2014

While it’s great for fans, the warm weather is wreaking havoc on some events. The snowboarding halfpipe drew heavy criticism earlier in the week, and the temperatures made it difficult to fix.

