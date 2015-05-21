So, it looks like there's a problem with how the government calculates GDP

Myles Udland
Workers use shovels and brooms to remove a heavy mixture of snow and ice from the west front of the U.S. Supreme Court March 6, 2013 in Washington, DC. A late winter storm is expected to cover the Mid-Atlantic region after dropping almost a foot of snow across the the West and Midwest. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

So, there might be a problem with GDP.

In a statement to CNBC, the BEA said it is “aware of issues” that the way it tabulates Gross Domestic Product and that it is “developing methods to address what it has found.”

In the first quarter, the first estimate of GDP showed the economy grew just 0.2% to start the year, well below what Wall Street economists had forecast.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: Here’s how Floyd Mayweather spends his millions

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.