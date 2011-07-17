Be Smarter Than Your Lawyer And Venture Capitalist

Brad Feld and Jason Mendelson have written a book with this title. It is now available on Amazon.



I got a preview copy and gave it a read. It’s a textbook on venture capital deals. If you plan to do one of them, as an investor, advisor, or most importantly, as an entrepreneur, you should get this book and read it.

A friend of ours recently got a new job. Part of her job will be doing venture investments for her new employer. She reached out to me and said “I need a quick primer on venture capital investments, how they are structured, negotiated, and documented.” I pointed her to this book. She looked at its description and said “that’s perfect.”

I suspect it will be equally perfect for many people. Venture Capital transactions have been a bit of a black art for a long time. It played to the advantage of the VCs because we do these things all day long all the time. But, like a marriage, it is not good for one side to take advantage of the other. It is not like selling a house. You have to live with the other side of the transaction after the deal closes. So over the past 10 years, the VC industry has done much to increase transparency and trust with entrepreneurs. I’m proud to have played a part in that. Brad and Jason have done a huge amount of work in this area as well and their new book is going to be required reading for many. Well done.

