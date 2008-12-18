Be Rupert Murdoch's neighbour For $30 Million

Are you a Rupert Murdoch obsessive who would die for the chance to live just downstairs from the Australian mogul? Perhaps you’ve always harbored a secret love for Wendi and are hoping that by meeting her you can steal her away. Either way, if you have $30 million burning a hole in your sock, you can live out your fantasy and move into the apartment downstairs from the power couple.



But in order to get past the co-op board, you might want to downplay your love of all things Murdoch.

NY Observer: According to a source, a two-bedroom co-op on 834 Fifth’s 13th floor, below Mr. Murdoch’s penthouse, is about to go on the market.

The place belongs to the estate of Araxia M. Buckhantz, whose cousin was playboy oil magnate Nubar Gulbenkian (pictured), the man Time once called a “Mephistophelean Santa,” and of whom a friend once said, “Nubar is so tough that every day he tires out three stockbrokers, three horses and three women.”…

A source said the listing price will likely be around $30 million, though the tag could be lower or higher—especially because a broker hasn’t been picked yet. Three sources said the agents interviewed for the listing include Brown Harris Stevens’ Ann Jeffery (once a Harper’s Bazaar editor); Corcoran’s Leighton Candler (who is listing the Brooke Astor duplex); Serena Boardman at Sotheby’s (listing Aby Rosen’s $75 million limestone mansion); Stribling’s bow-tied Kirk Henckels (listing a floor of the old Nelson Rockefeller triplex at 810 Fifth Avenue); and Caroline Guthrie (reported to be taking co-ownership of Edward Lee Cave’s boutique brokerage, where she’s president)…

Because the apartment is the bottom floor of what used to be a duplex, it has only two bedrooms but does have the original dining room, the major living room (“Oh my God, beautiful,” another of the interviewed brokers said) and the library. After renovations, it may very well be the city’s fanciest two-bedroom (or one-bedroom, depending on the new layout). “I am absolutely, totally, slap-silly in love with the apartment,” the first broker said. “I mean, it’s a movie set.”

See Also:

Rupert Murdoch Spending $100,000+ On Wife’s Birthday Party

Not So “Rosehearty”: Rupert Murdoch Delists Fancy Long Island Gold Coast Mansion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.