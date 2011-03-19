How To Transfer Work Files And PDFs Onto Your iPad2

Photo: Screenshot

The iPad 2, like its predecessor, still lacks a USB drive and shared file system. If you’re puzzled about how to bring in your work files and PDFs onto your new tablet, Walt Mossberg provides a practical how-to-guide in a recent article on WSJ.com.Mossberg looks at some common, and not so common, ways to work with documents on both iPad versions. Some of the uncommon methods are:



Wired file transfers through iTunes.

Wireless file transfers through available apps. Mossberg likes Air Sharing for $2.99: “It mounts your iPad on your computer as if it were an external drive, and allows you to drag files between your computer and iPad,” he said.

Cloud-based file transfers using SugarSync, Dropbox, or Apple’s own iDisk.

Also, check out Mossberg’s video for a show and tell on iPad file transfer.

