Be Our Green Business Editor!

You read The Business Insider all day, and you’ve probably thought “hey, that seems like it’d be a really great place to work!”



Well, you’re right and here’s your chance.

We’re looking for someone who wants to write like crazy about all things energy, infrastructure and environment for The Green Sheet, which has been orphaned ever since Jay Yarow jumped over to Silicon Alley Insider.

Please send your resume, writing samples, cover letter etc. to [email protected]

