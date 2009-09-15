Buy Obama's neighbour's House!

Joe Weisenthal
5040greenwoodmap

Here’s some real estate that’s almost certainly bucked the sour market of the last few years.

NYT: The house at 5040 South Greenwood Avenue, next door to the Hyde Park residence of President Obama and his family, hit the market here over the weekend. And in a summer of real estate doldrums, it is causing quite a stir, not simply because it is a gracious, century-old, 17-room house with elaborate stained-glass windows and a charming carriage house in the backyard.

See the house >

The Secret Service has the block under full-time surveillence, and they’ve cordoned the street off from non-residents.

The owners paid $35,000 in 1973, though now houses in the neighbourhood go for between $1-$2.5 million, so obviously they’re going to make a huge profit, even without Obama’s help. Obama bought his own house for $1.65 million back in 2005.

Take a tour >

The Front

(via 5040Greenwood.com)

The Yard

(via 5040Greenwood.com)

The Living Room

(via 5040Greenwood.com)

The Porch

(via 5040Greenwood.com)

The Stairs

(via 5040Greenwood.com)

The Stained Glass Window

(via 5040Greenwood.com)

The Floorplan

(via 5040Greenwood.com)

Check Out The Amazing Wells Fargo Party House

If living next to Obama isn't your speed, check out the Amazing Wells Fargo Party House.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.