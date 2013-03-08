INSTANT MBA: Be Honest With Yourself About The Company

Photo: Courtesy of David Jakubowski

Today’s advice comes from our interview with David Jakubowksi, CEO of Aggregate Knowledge:

“You have to be brutally and intellectually honest. When you’re in a turnaround, it generally means that things aren’t going the way that you want them to go and so you gotta figure out what you’re going to do long term that is going to pull you out of that and make you very successful. And if you’re not passionate about it and you don’t think you can be the best in the world at it, it’s a nonstarter.”



When Jakubowksi became CEO, he helped breath new life into a company that was going under. He says the secret behind his success was being true to himself about what he could achieve. If you’re not confident that your company can be the best at what it does, than you have to be honest with yourself and admit defeat. To avoid failure, you should stick to your instincts and come up with a clear vision for the company that is strong enough to guarantee that your business will thrive.

“My best advice is have a vision for exactly what it is that you want to go do an don’t waiver from it. I can give all kinds of advice about financing and how to finance it and how to raise money and what to do and what not to do, but at the end of the day, if you have a vision for a business chances are your initial gut instincts were the right ones. And if you stick to that instinct, the rest tends to fall in line.”

