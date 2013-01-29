INSTANT MBA: Leaders Must Be Consistent

Photo: FAU College of Business via Flickr

Today’s advice comes from John Duffy, CEO of 3C Interactive, via The New York Times“Consistency is important to me. I think my partners and employees appreciate the fact that you get the same John Duffy every day, regardless of the circumstances. You don’t have to think about how to approach me. If one of my employees told me that they had to think about what my mood was on a particular day — “How is he? Can we talk?” — I’d quit. I never want to be that person.”



Duffy says that above all, a leader must be reliable. The workers you look up to and idolize tend to be those people who always follow through and accomplish what they set out to do multiple times. This consistent pattern of good results is what success is all about. Maintain a good track record and you will show others that they have a good reason to respect you. Consistency produces stability and that in turn makes you a reliable person who bosses want to promote and colleagues want to turn to for advice.

“I had a boss who was consistent, pragmatic and disciplined, and he had a big impact on my career. I liked being able to do what I was doing and go back to him for stability and consistency. That helped me be more successful. So I don’t let the things that are bothering me affect how I communicate with people. I try not to, anyway. I want to be somebody who not only inspires people, but also helps them learn to aspire. I think there’s a pretty big difference. “

