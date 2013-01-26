INSTANT MBA: Be Confident And You'll Succeed

Photo: Courtesy of Amy Levin

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Amy Levin, founder and Creative Director of College Fashionista:“When I was 22 and starting my business, I had a lack of confidence because I was so young. You know, I’m sure every time I pitched an advertiser something about my business I was so nervous because of my age. If you just have confidence and believe in yourself and if you have a good idea stand behind your idea. It doesn’t matter if you’re 22 or 35. That’s something I always think about: I wish I was more confident in myself back then. Now obviously 3 years later I have tremendous confidence and I can sell my business easily.”



After creating her website from her college dorm, Levin says that being young and starting a business venture can be pretty scary. Levin tells young girls out there looking to launch their own startups that if she did it, they can too. The secret is to not just feel like you’re successful, but to translate that success onto your product. The more confident you are about your product’s ability to stand out in the market, the better your business will do.

“The confidence thing is key. If you want to start your own business you have to think about what are you going to do that is different from what is already out there. Do you have competitors in that space? If you do, what is your competitive advantage and what is going to make your business stronger? Especially now with the blogging industry and websites, its quite a saturated space, there is still room for new people to come in, they just need to be more innovative and think how they are going to make a better product than what already exists.”

