Be A VIP At SAI's Startup 2011 - Enter Now To Win!

For all attendees, Startup 2011 promises a day of education and inspiration, but for one lucky person the experience will be like none other. Business Insider is offering the chance to be a Startup 2011 VIP. The VIP package includes:



One ticket to Startup 2011 (valued at $495)

Behind-the-scenes access

$100 gift certificate to a restaurant of your choosing to continue networking after the event.

Exclusive invitation to the after-party so you can rub shoulders with the industry’s top leaders

ZAGGsparq 2.0 (valued at $99.99) which carries 4 off-line charges for power-hungry gadgets so you can stay connected all day.

More about Startup 2011: NYC’s premier business plan competition and entrepreneurship conference, is taking place Tuesday, May 10, 2011, at New World Stages in NYC.

The day begins with keynote speaker Fred Wilson being interviewed by Henry Blodget and continues with top entrepreneurs and VCs taking the stage to share the secrets to hiring tech talent, raising piles of money and cashing out, managing growth and corporate culture, and much more. You’ll also see seven aspiring startups present their business plans for a chance to win $100,000. If you are a serious entrepreneur, this is an event you can’t afford to miss!

Startup 2011 VIP sweepstakes is open to all newsletter subscribers and will run until May 1st. We will announce the winner on May 3rd. Good luck.





Note: You must be a newsletter subscriber to win. So if you have not already subscribed, make sure to choose a newsletter that you’d like to receive before submitting your entry.



