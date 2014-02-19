It's Better To Be A Software Programmer Than A Doctor In 2014

US News has released its list of the 100 best jobs in 2014, and the No. 1 job on the list is: software developer.

The work is meaningful, touching every aspect of our lives. It pays well. It is in demand in all parts of the country and doesn’t require a lot of grad school to get started.

Software developers (sometimes called programmers) get paid an average $US90,060, with the top 10 per cent earning $US138,880, according to the latest stats available from the Labour Department.

Plus, the Bureau of Labour Statistics predicts there will be nearly 140,000 brand-new software development jobs created before 2022, says the US News study.

If you can’t be a software developer, your next bet is computer systems analyst, which is a job that deals with tech design, troubleshooting and analysis. The systems analyst role is morphing into something called a “data scientist,” a new job title in huge demand thanks to the big data trend. A data scientist helps companies munch through massive amounts of information — like tweets, news articles and sales stats — to find business insights.

A computer systems analyst earns $US83,800 on average, and $US122,090 on the high end. Pay for this job will increase as demand skyrockets. The BLS predicts a whopping 24.5 per cent growth for this job by 2022.

Both of these jobs are better than being a dentist or a doctor, US News says. In fact, here’s the Top 5 best jobs, according to the report:

No. 1: Software developer

No. 2: Computer systems analyst

No. 3: Dentist

No. 4: Nurse practitioner

No. 5: Pharmacist

Doctor, by the way, is No. 8.

