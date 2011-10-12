There Are Only Eight Teams Who Have A Legit Shot At The BCS Championship

Photo: Wikipedia

Yesterday we got an early peak at what the BCS rankings could look like when they debut next week. And we can already get a clear picture of how the national championship picture will shake out.With about half of the season still remaining, only eight teams still have a legitimate shot at the BCS championship. And only four of those schools control their own fate.



Control Their Own Destiny: Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State



These are the four teams at the top of the projected BCS rankings and who control the BCS picture. Assuming they can survive the remainder of their schedules, these four teams will play a pair of de factor BCS semifinal games when LSU and Alabama meet, and when Oklahoma and Oklahoma State matchup. The winner of the latter game has the benefit of not having to play in a Big 12 conference championship game this season.

On The Waiting List: Boise State, Wisconsin, Clemson, Stanford



After the four schools sitting at the top of projected BCS rankings, are four schools just hoping that the winners of the “semifinal” games slip-up elsewhere. Boise State is fifth, but once again, their only hope would seem to be losses for the other contenders. And as their strength of schedule drops as the season progresses, they face the risk of an undefeated Wisconsin, Stanford, or Clemson jumping ahead of them.

