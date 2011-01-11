6 Storylines To Watch For In Tonight's BCS National Championship Game

Auburn quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton headlines tonight’s Tostitos BCS National Championship game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.



Newton leads his #1 Tigers (13-0) against the #2 Oregon Ducks (12-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 EST on ESPN.

Auburn is favoured by 1 point by most sports books, according to Vegas Insider.

The game has a completely different feel this year compared to the Big 12 vs. SEC match ups of the last 2 years, with both schools making their first appearance in the BCS title game. There’s no past rivalry either, with the teams meeting for the first time in history.

Each side will take home about $21 million for participating, which will be distributed among their respective conferences. But there are other talking points that will be discussed before, during and after the game.

