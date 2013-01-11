This BCS Computer Says Notre Dame Is Still Better Than Alabama, Even After Monday's Blowout

Here’s some raw meat for everyone who hates the BCS.



The Colley Matrix — one of six computer rankings that go into the BCS rankings — STILL has Notre Dame ranked #1 ahead of Alabama in its final analysis.

Alabama blew Notre Dame off the field on Monday night in a 42-14 win that was actually more brutal than the score indicated:

The Colley Matrix hasn’t been high on Bama all year. Before the game, it had the Tide ranked 5th behind Notre Dame, Florida, Ohio State, Stanford.

Three of the other five computers published post-season rankings, and all of them had Alabama #1.

The computer rankings only make up one-third of a team’s overall BCS ranking. So in practice, the Colley Matrix makes up only 5.5% of a team’s overall number.

But still, it’s a direct affront to common sense.

