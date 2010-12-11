BCS Commissioners Insist They've Already Conceded Too Much To Small Schools

Photo: Flickr/Avinash Kunnath

During the IMG Intercollegiate Athletic Forum, BCS commissioners said they’ve bent over backwards – probably further than they should have – to accommodate smaller schools with relatively weak attendance, FanHouse reports.Commissioners from the Big East, Big 10, Big 12, SEC, Pac-10, and WAC were panelists during the forum. It’s a long article, but it’s worth reading for the juicy quotes.



When the idea for a playoff was brought forth, all five BCS commissioners in attendance argued passionately against it. They’ve stated their case before Congress, the media, and fans on numerous occasions. Big 10 commissioner Jim Delaney said he suffers from, what he calls, “BCS defence fatigue.” We call it an inevitable symptom of defending a broken system for too long.

Karl Benson the commissioner of the WAC and the lone voice for the little guys, didn’t necessarily push for a playoff. He merely wanted a larger cut of the revenue. The BCS commissioners wouldn’t hear of it. Dan Beebe, head of the Big 12, said, “We’ve jerry-rigged the free market system to the benefit of those institutions and a lot are institutions that don’t even fill their stadiums.”

Beene has one thing right. Football programs from the major conferences are responsible for the majority of college football revenue and have shared more of it recently.

But there’s a larger problem at stake. The very bowl system that promotes revenue sharing yields an unsatisfying postseason that earns $500 million less than a playoff would.

That’s why some have begun targeting university presidents to engineer the change that conference commissioners refuse to make. One site, UndoTheBCS.com, has made it easy for playoff dreamers to persuade presidents by bombarding them with copies of Death to the BCS.

