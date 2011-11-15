There Will Be Chaos In The BCS If LSU Or Oklahoma State Lose

Photo: By kidsloveanimals on Flickr

The BCS picture got a clearer this weekend with two undefeated challengers going down.Stanford and Boise State lost, leaving LSU and Oklahoma State as the undisputed kings of college football. And if those two teams can win their remaining games, they will meet in the BCS championship game in January.



But if LSU or Oklahoma State slip-up down the stretch, then all hell will break loose in the BCS title hunt.

Alabama holds the coveted number three spot in the BCS rankings. However, next week’s game against Georgia Southern, and no shot at the SEC title game will hurt their BCS standing. That could open the door for either Oregon (#4) or Oklahoma (#5) to jump ahead of Bama if they can win their remaining games.

Here is the BCS top 25, but really, just the top five are important…

