BCS Chaos! Iowa State Upsets Oklahoma State

Photo: ESPN

Iowa State upset second-ranked Oklahoma State tonight 37-31 in overtime, opening up the door to the BCS title game to one of several one-loss teams.Iowa State, who entered the game 0-18 all-time against teams ranked in the top two, trailed 24-7 in the third quarter before running off 17 straight points to tie the game and send into overtime. Then, after an interception on the opening drive of the second OT, Iowa State scored on a Jeff Woody four-yard rush to secure the upset.



And now chaos rules the BCS world.

Assuming LSU wins out. Who will they play in the BCS title game? LSU already has wins over third-ranked Alabama (in Tuscaloosa) and against fourth-ranked Oregon (on a neutral field).

And what about Oklahoma? Does it even matter now if the Sooners beat Oklahoma State in the season finale?

Better yet, why not scrap the whole thing and introduce a playoff? Hey, we can dream, right?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.