The Best Moments You Missed From The BCS Championship Game

The BCS Championship game itself was over five minutes after kickoff as Alabama rolled to a 42-14 win. But as usual there were plenty of entertaining and telling moments on and off the field.From A.J. McCarron’s girlfriend, to Nick Saban looking uncomfortable, and sad Irish fans, there were many fun highlights you might have missed.

Pre-game warmups was probably the last moment in which Notre Dame fans had hope

ESPN used this fan to represent Notre Dame fans during the pre-game montage

This wasn't the Orange Bowl and the game wasn't played in the Orange Bowl, so why did they use the inflatable Orange Bowl entrance?

This Bama lineman was bringing sexy back to the BCS title game

Notre Dame had to wait in the tunnel as Alabama took the field

The undeniable star of the night was A.J. McCarron's girlfriend (AKA Miss Alabama)

Still looking for their gold

Notre Dame's gloves were golden

The Crimson Tide mascot appeared to be outfitted with a camera on top of its head

Kicker hair!

This was in the first half

This incredible interception may have sealed Notre Dame's fate. And while he originally looked out of bounds, he did get the foot down.

'I paid how much for this ticket?!'

Feels like Nix III's number should be IX

Does Nick Saban ever look comfortable?

Nick Saban couldn't even crack a smile while holding the trophy

