Here's How Much Money BCS Bowl Directors Make For organising One Football Game

The director of the non-profit Sugar Bowl made $645,386 to organise one football game.



That’s not an aberration. These guys are all cashing big checks.

The Fiesta Bowl’s director cashed a cool $592,418, while the Orange and Rose Bowl heads snagged $357,722 and $227,929 for themselves, respectively, according to USA Today.

It’s not too much of a surprise. The Bowl Championship Series has always been about one thing: money.

That’s why the champion of college football is determined by a discriminatory system that shamelessly excludes schools outside of the six major conferences.

Only through a new special provision did the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs, who are part of the non-BCS Mountain West Conference, squeeze into the Rose Bowl this year.

But what goes on behind the doors of the BCS? Who are the folks that make these rules, and where does all that money go?

Not to charity. All the bowl games combined only donated $3.2 million, under 1.7% of total revenue, to local charities, mostly from the Orange and Chick-Fil-A bowls.

The fact is nobody on the outside really knows, but there’s some people that want to find out.

A Washington political action committee called Playoff PAC has been assaulting the not-for-profit, tax-exempt BCS bowls for the past 16 months. Their most recent target was the Orange Bowl, where they uncovered a Caribbean cruise the bowl directors hosted for a group of 40 athletic directors and commissioners.

The Fiesta Bowl is also facing scrutiny, but from a more formidable foe. The Arizona state attorney general has a grand jury on the case, investigating allegations of illegal political contributions over the past decade by bowl officials, including Fiesta Bowl President and CEO John Junker.

