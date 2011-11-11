RIM's Next BlackBerry Phone Will Look Like A Mini PlayBook

Photo: via BGR

RIM’s first phone running BBX, the same operating system current powering the BlackBerry PlayBook, will be a touchscreen device and sport the same aspect ratio as its big tablet brother, according to a PC Mag interview with RIM exec Alec Saunders.Saunders assured PC Mag that the same screen ratio will ensure all PlayBook apps will run on BBX phones and vice versa. BBX will also look nearly identical to the PlayBook’s operating system.



We still don’t have a release date for the first BBX phone. The last official word from RIM was “early 2012,” but a recent Barclays report says RIM won’t be able to hit that date.

We asked RIM for comment on whether or not BBX has been delayed beyond early 2012, but a company rep wouldn’t say.

