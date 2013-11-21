Trending #BBUM Campaign Offers A Stark Look At Being A Minority Student At A Top American University

A new campaign from the Black Student Union at the University of Michigan is shining light on what it means to be a minority student at one of America’s top universities.

The campaign — called Being Black at the University of Michigan, or #BBUM — went viral on Twitter and is still gaining steam a day after its launch. UM students and alumni took to Twitter to talk about everything from their classroom experiences to stares they would receive just walking around campus.

“We [want] to share unique black experiences, things that black students go through every day. Things that happen to us. Things that are overlooked,” the BSU speaker told Ann Arbor news website MLive.com

One BSU member told MLive that the campaign was prompted by a planned “Hood Ratchet Thursday” fraternity party, that was condemned by the university administration and eventually cancelled.

Even the official UM Twitter account participated, writing, “Thanks for engaging in this conversation. We’re listening, and will be sure all of your voices are heard. #BBUM“

Here are some of the most revealing tweets from the #BBUM campaign:

Walking on eggshells to avoid being thrown into the category with the “negative perceptions of black people” #BBUM

— Krystal Kymberlie (@LOVElyLegaZy) November 19, 2013

Being a third generation Wolverine and still hearing, “Are you a first generation college student?” #BBUM

— Rae Dong Long (@NastySagacity) November 19, 2013

Talking with my roomie about our HS backgrounds and was questioned on how was I able to get in with my SAT scores. Was an -A student. #BBUM

— T.D. (@TD1016) November 20, 2013

#BBUM Can’t go to class without getting 5-10 glares. Go on the bus people look at me paranoid like I’m going to hurt them..

— James. (@JamesRuffles) November 20, 2013

When people find out that you went to U of M they automatically assumed Dearborn not Ann Arbor #BBUM

— Lucell Trammer (@lucell) November 20, 2013

Feeling bad cause you sick and had to miss class because the teacher WILL notice you not there and think you are skipping #BBUM

— No Name Necessary (@Down2a_T) November 19, 2013

#BBUM being the only black person in class, and having other races look at you to be the spokesperson whenever black history is brought up.

— Terra (@_myPrivateJET) November 19, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.