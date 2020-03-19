A barbecue restaurant in Indiana is giving out free rolls of toilet paper with every takeout order amid coronavirus-related shortages

Backroads BBQ Backroads BBQ’s toilet paper special.

Restaurants nationwide are being forced to close their doors for table service due to the coronavirus, and many are struggling to sustain themselves with takeout orders.

Backroads BBQ in Lebanon, Indiana, came up with a clever idea to boost their sales amid closures.

On March 13, they began giving away a roll of toilet paper with each order, offering customers additional rolls the more food they bought.

Backroads BBQ in Lebanon, Indiana, saw a jump in sales after they made a Facebook post with an offer of free toilet paper with every takeout order.

“And the more you order…the more toilet paper we’ll give you!” the March 13 Facebook post read.

The offer came amid shortages of toilet paper at stores across the country due to coronavirus-related panic buying. Some stores have even enforced purchase limits on toilet paper and other items, such as cleaning supplies.

The post was shared hundreds of times.

“We appreciate all of our customers, and are taking the current situation very seriously, but at the end of the day, we hope everyone can use a laugh every now and again,” read one of their comments.

Chef and co-owner Mike Hibbeln told Insider, “It was just a joke that started the whole thing. We were all laughing because everyone came to work on Friday morning and said all of the stores were out of toilet paper.”

One of their partners, Chris, came up with the idea to offer a free roll with every to-go order. “We thought, for nothing else, people would get a laugh out of it,” Hibbeln said. “We actually had a pretty good response to it that Friday night, but it was basically just something we did for fun,” he said.

Backroads BBQ isn’t the only restaurant to come up with the fun idea. Another BBQ restaurant in California is offering free toilet paper with each order. Restaurants in Maine, Ohio, and Virginia have all laid out similar toilet paper offers.

Classic Arms of Memphis is offering free toilet paper with firearm purchases, while Amen’s Liquor Store in Nebraska is giving away a free roll with every 12-pack of Corona beers.

Buy a 12 pack of Corona, get a free roll of toilet paper, only at Amens! pic.twitter.com/SwaIU8rinj — Amen's Liquor Store (@AmensLiquor) March 16, 2020

Backroads BBQ’s offer was particularly savvy as some cities have also ordered all restaurants to close to customers, apart from for takeout and delivery orders. In these difficult times, Hibbeln thinks businesses will have to think outside the box.

“We’re all kind of in the same situation together, and if we can be creative and come up with things that, clever promotions, we’ll certainly throw it out there,” he said.

