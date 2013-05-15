Blackberry Is Bringing Its BBM Messaging Service To Android And iOS

Blackberry is bringing its BBM messaging service to iOS and Android.



It will be available on both platforms as a free app later this summer for iOS 6 and Android’s Ice Cream Sandwich operating system.

At the outset, you’ll only have access to basic texting features, but Blackberry hopes to roll out new features down the road, such as BBM Voice and screen-sharing capabilities.

