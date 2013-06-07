BBM Is Not Coming To iPhone And Android On June 27

BBM on BlackBerry’s new Q10 phone.

There’s a report spreading around today that BBM is coming to iPhones and Android devices on June 27.



The report is based on a tweet from T-Mobile’s UK account.

According to a source with knowledge of BlackBerry’s plans, that date is not correct. In fact, our source called all those stories you may have read “bogus.”

It’s unclear why T-Mobile tweeted that information, but it’s not correct. There were some scattered reports yesterday with the June 27 launch date, so it’s possible whoever runs the T-Mobile UK picked up on those without checking with the higher ups.

BBM is BlackBerry’s messaging service. The company announced last month that it will expand the app to Android phones and the iPhone later this year, but did not give a solid date.

Be patient. BBM is coming. Just not on June 27.

