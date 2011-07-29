The New BBM Is Out Now -- Here's What's New

Photo: YouTube

RIM released BBM 6 today for BlackBerry devices, incorporating a new feature that lets the popular messaging tool connect with other apps.BBM 6 allows you to share news and updates from other apps in your BBM status. (For example, you can link to your last Foursquare check in.)



If you see one of your BBM contacts sharing information from an app you don’t have, you can download it to your device using within BBM 6.

There are only a handful of apps that work with BBM 6 right now. Most of them are no-name apps and games, but Foursquare and Huffington Post have signed on. You can see the full list of supported apps here.

You can download the new BBM 6 for free here.

