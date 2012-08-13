BofA Cuts Its Chinese Growth Forecast

China 2012 GDP forecast cut to 7.7% from 8%.

Sees no recovery for China’s exports in sight.

China’s ability to ease policy constrained by home prices.

China 3rd qtr forecast cut to 7.4% from 8% .

Side note , China’s RRR cut postponed as reverse repo satisfy needs . The USD firming slightly across the board , along with the YEN at 78.20. EUR/USD at 1.2273, AUD/USD at 1.0546, and NZD/USD at 0.8110.



Read more posts on ForexLive »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.