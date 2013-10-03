BBDO New York Has A New Chief Creative Officer [THE BRIEF]

LinkedIn BBDO New York’s new chief creative officer, Greg Hahn

BBDO New York has promoted Greg Hahn to chief creative officer. Hahn has worked on the accounts for HBO, FedEx, AT&T, HBO, and GE, among others.

Facebook and Cisco are providing free wi-fi to about 1,000 merchants in 50 different countries that allows people to use the internet for free if they sign in with their Facebook login. This allows Facebook to get more location data.

Draftfcb continued its hiring binge by adding Morgan Shorey as SVP for strategic business development. Shorey has previously worked at Publicis USA, Merkley & Partners, and Berlin Cameron.

Staples has purchased the conversion marketing platform Runa to build out its in-house data and analytics operations.

Ad Age looks at how the federal government shutdown is hurting D.C. advertising and public relations firms who rely on the government for business.

CBS named John Orlando its top lobbyist in Washington. Orlando rejoined CBS in 2006 and fills the position held by Marty Franks, who announced in May he’d be retiring after 25 years.

Myspace has grown its audience from 24 million to 36 million since its latest relaunch in June. Of equal importance: the OG social network giant is streaming the new Pusha T album right now.

Digiday spoke with Chad Russell about his AdTrap product, which blocks around 98 per cent of online ads.

Ford and The CW are rolling out a cross-promotional social engagement campaign to promote the 2014 Ford Fiesta and The CW’s Fall lineup.

