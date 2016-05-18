An ad agency created a dinner plate that cuts 30 calories from each meal

Thailand has the second-highest obesity rate in south-east Asia, largely due to the fact that its delicious cuisine can be rather greasy.

Since people in Thailand are unlikely to change the food they eat, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and BBDO Bangkok decided to tackle how they eat their food. (We first saw this campaign over at Adweek.)

And so the “AbsorbPlate” was born.

The design of the plate was inspired by the surface of a sponge and contains hundreds of tiny holes to allow oil to slip away from a meal and be absorbed at the bottom.

The promotional video claims the plate can soak up about 7 ml of oil, or 30 calories on average, from each meal.

Here’s the full ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

