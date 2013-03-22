BBC Weather's Twitter Apparently Hijacked By Pro Assad Hackers

Michael Kelley

The BBC’s official weather account — @BBCWeather — has apparently been hacked by the Syrian Electronic Army (SEA), a cyber clan that spreads propaganda in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

At about 9:00 EST the handle tweeted “Long Live #Syria Al-Assad #SEA” and has since been publishing absurd mash-ups involving various Middle East countries and the weather.

Here are a few examples:

Last month the SEA hacked @AFPPhoto and tweeted a number of pro-Assad/anti-Obama tweets and images.

@BBCWeather is usually run run by presenters and producers and has 57,275 followers.

