BBC Weather's Twitter Apparently Hijacked By Pro Assad Hackers

The BBC’s official weather account — @BBCWeather — has apparently been hacked by the Syrian Electronic Army (SEA), a cyber clan that spreads propaganda in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



At about 9:00 EST the handle tweeted “Long Live # Syria Al-Assad # SEA” and has since been publishing absurd mash-ups involving various Middle East countries and the weather.

Here are a few examples:

Forecast for Tel Aviv on Saturday – 5000 degrees Kelvin with northern fog and eastern high pressure front — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 21, 2013

Chaotic weather forecast for Lebanon as the government decides to distance itself from the Milky Way — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 21, 2013

Saudi weather station down due to head on-collision with camel — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 21, 2013

Hazardous fog warning for North Syria: Erdogan orders terrorists to launch chemical weapons at civilian areas — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) March 21, 2013

Last month the SEA hacked @AFPPhoto and tweeted a number of pro-Assad/anti-Obama tweets and images.

@BBCWeather is usually run run by presenters and producers and has 57,275 followers.

SEE ALSO: HACKED: Israeli Deputy Prime Minister’s Social Media Accounts Hijacked

SEE ALSO: The Twitter Conversation Between Hamas And IDF Is One Of The Most Revealing Aspects Of The Conflict

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.