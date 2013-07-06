BBC Correspondent Hit In Head With Shotgun Pellets In Egypt, Carries On Reporting

Adam Taylor

The BBC’s Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen is in Egypt reporting on the ongoing crisis.

However, an alarming image, tweeted by fellow journalist Sharif Kouddous, shows Bowen having his head bandaged with blood on his face and covering his shirt:

According to Kouddous and Bowen himself, the BBC correspondent appears to have been hit in the head by shotgun pellets.

But Bowen is a trooper, a war correspondent since 1989 who has reported from a variety of war zones, including Bosnia, Iraq, and El Salvador.

So, after tweeting a short explanation:

… Bowen swiftly returned to reporting:

