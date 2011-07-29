BBC's iPlayer Is Finally Going Global As An iPhone App

The BBC’s iPlayer is going global today, at least in 11 countries as an iPhone app, according to a report in today’s Guardian newspaper.



The successful digital consumption platform had been restricted to users in the U.K.

In November, at the Monaco Media Forum, we spoke with Daniel Heaf, the BBC’s Worldwide Digital Director about the success of the iPlayer and the expectation of the BBC to launch it globally.

We have republished that video today.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.