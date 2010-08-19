BBC Weatherman Flips Off Anchors Live On-Air, Awkwardly Tries To Cover It Up

BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafermaker directed a middle finger to the anchors on live television after one of them made a cheeky remark about his preparation.



Schafermaker soon realised that he was on-air and tried to play it off like he was scratching his chin. Yahoo! News reports that the BBC has issued an apology, and The Netwerk created a slowed-down version of the incident:



