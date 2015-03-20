The BBC reportedly wants Stephen Fry to replace Jeremy Clarkson on Top Gear

BBC chiefs are reportedly looking at Stephen Fry to replace suspended “Top Gear” presenter Jeremy Clarkson, the Daily Star reports.

The news has not been confirmed by the BBC. Clarkson was suspended after he was accused of punching BBC producer Oisin Tymon at the Simonstone Hall Hotel in Yorkshire, after the “Top Gear” crew were served a cold platter of cheese and meats instead of hot steak at the end of a shooting session.

An internal investigation, chaired by BBC Scotland chief Ken McQuarrie, is under way, but according to the Daily Mail Clarkson may decide not to come back to “Top Gear” even if he is cleared.

Fry, who presents the BBC comedy quiz show “QI”, has already appeared on “Top Gear” twice in the past and is known to be a fan of classic cars.

Here is a video of his appearance on “Top Gear” in 2010, when recorded a lap time of 1’54” in a reasonably priced car:

Meanwhile the other two presenters of “Top Gear,” Richard Hammond and James May, are using their free time to write tweets. Yesterday, May tweeted his disappointment at being out of work:

Seriously, if you really are unemployed, good luck to you. It’s not funny in reality.

— James May (@MrJamesMay) March 18, 2015

While Hammond posted a picture with his dog, ironically saying he is enjoying his time off:

DogFogJob’s in the ……holding pattern.Not trying to be cryptic, just enjoying a gorgeous morning. Off. pic.twitter.com/zM8IGyHTgk

— Richard Hammond (@RichardHammond) March 18, 2015

The two presenters have sided with Clarkson, and have refused to film an episode of “Top Gear” without him, The Independent reports.

There were rumours of filming the last three episodes of the current series using previously recorded footage and May and Hammond in the studio, but the two presenters rejected the offer, The Telegraph reports.

The BBC is facing huge pressure over Clarkson. “Top Gear” is watched on average by 350 million people worldwide every week. According to CityAM, the British audience is about 5 million viewers per week. A documentary broadcasted last Sunday to replace the suspended “Top Gear” was only watched by 1.3 million viewers.

The Financial Times wrote that Clarkson is the BBC’s highest-paid presenter. The shows pulls in an annual revenue of £150 million, according to The Telegraph.

