The BBC Is Suing Berlusconi For Stealing Their Ballroom Dancing Reality TV Show

The BBC is suing the television network owned by Italian Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, claiming that the station has stolen the idea for one of its shows, reports the Telegraph.



“Strictly Come Dancing” has been a beloved BBC show for several years and a licensed version named “Bailando Con La Stelle” (Dancing With The Stars) has run on Italian public television for the past six years.

However, Berlusconi’s television network has now produced a (naturally) racier version of the show which has miffed the BBC. The network, Mediaset, says its show is based on the Argentinian “Bailando Por Un Sueno.”

That doesn’t quite get it off the hook though, since the BBC has previously sued the South American show after a dancer danced topless and simulated sex.

Mediaset has argued that its show doesn’t use professional dancers, instead pairing celebraties with dreaming amateur performers, thus setting it apart from the British version.

While Berlusconi’s show hasn’t launched yet, you can have a look at the BBC’s show and its rival Argentinian show below. There’s a certain similarity.

The BBC’s “Strictly Come Dancing”:

Argentina’s “Bailando Por Un Sueno”

