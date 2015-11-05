You can now buy old BBC programmes on iPlayer

The BBC has launched a new feature that lets you buy and keep digital copies of old BBC programmes.

BBC Store, debuted on Thursday, lets people download series boxsets or single episodes produced by the BBC. Once purchased, either from the BBC Store website or through iPlayer, people can stream that programme at any time from mobile, tablet, or smart TV.

Launch programmes for download include dramas like Doctor Who, Luther, Peaky Blinders, and Sherlock, nature documentaries from Sir David Attenborough, and classic comedies like Fawlty Towers and Black Adder. The BBC plans to add to the online collection every day.

Announcing the new BBC Store, head of iPlayer Dan Taylor-Watt says in a blog post:

The licence fee covers the cost of making most programmes available on BBC iPlayer for 30 days after they have been on TV, which will remain the case. What we’re adding is the ability to enjoy BBC programmes after the 30 days are up — by buying them to keep and watch whenever, wherever you like.

You can browse the full launch catalogue here.

