BBC Hit By More Sex Abuse Allegations As Veteran Host Charged With Rape

It’s been a tough year for the BBC, with a scandal over sex abuse allegations against the late BBC star Jimmy Savile somehow dovetailing into the BBC’s premier nightly news show falsely accusing a senior politician of links to a notorious pedophile ring.However, even after BBC boss George Entwistile fell on his sword and resigned, it doesn’t look like the scandals are over.



Today 82-year-old sports broadcaster and long time BBC star Stuart Hall was arrested and charged with rape and indecent assault. According to the Independent, the alleged offenses occurred between 1974 and 1984 and involving three girls aged between 9 and 16 years old.

Hall first worked for the BBC in 1959. He became one of the best known soccer correspondents in the country, and became a household name as a host on a number of sporting-themed quiz shows. The BBC has announced he will not be working while the investigation continues.

While there is no evidence that the accusations against Hall have any relation to the many accusations that have surfaced against Savile, and Hall may be proved innocent, the apparent similarities between the two cases will likely add fuel to speculation that the BBC of the 1970s turned a blind eye to rampant sexual abuse.

