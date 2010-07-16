BBC Staffs Up This Side Of The Pond With New U.S. Online Edition

If you’ve been following our Newsweek coverage, you’ll recall from our tally of staffers fleeing the magazine that politics/white house reporter Katie Connolly left in April to work for the BBC out of Washington D.C.



Looks like Connolly, who’s well-liked in the Washington press corps. (and was a big loss for Newsweek), is one of about 10 staffers heading up a new D.C.-based BBC.com U.S. edition that the BBC announced today. It will feature coverage of news, sports, travel, technology, business and entertainment.

“The U.S. is a key market for the BBC and this investment clearly underscores our commitment to it, growing our digital business and continuing to bring people authoritative and distinctive journalism,” said Luke Bradley-Jones, global executive vice president of BBC.com, in a statement.

The U.S. edition is being overseen by BBC.com’s stateside editor, Matthew Davis.

The BBC also announced today that former NYTimes.com Travel & Style editor, David G. Allan will lead a new travel section to launch later this summer.

Here’s the release:

New York, NY – July 15, 2010 – BBC.com, the award-winning top 10 news site, is investing in journalism and ramping up its coverage of news and sports, travel, technology, business and entertainment. With triple revenue growth in the last financial year (ending March 31, 2010) and over 16m* unique users, BBC.com, today launched its U.S. edition and new redesign with advertising partner HP.

Miranda Cresswell, SVP, BBC.com, who heads the U.S. operation says: “Building on the incredible journalism already available on BBC.com you’re going to see more analysis, more insight and more perspective that connects the dots on events and issues that affect us all in the U.S.. Our new redesign will make it even easier to find, use and share this great content.”

The edition will be staffed by a new team of online journalists now based in the BBC’s Washington, DC bureau, led by BBC.com Editor, U.S. Matthew Davis.

Later this summer, BBC.com will launch a travel section, in partnership with its sister company Lonely Planet. It will be led by former NYTimes.com Travel & Style Editor, David G. Allan who was recently appointed Editorial Director, BBC Travel. Already attracting blue chip advertisers, the travel section will launch with Emirates as the key sponsor. Enhanced sports, technology, business and entertainment sites will follow.

Kelly Brough, Global Digital Director, Lonely Planet says: “When it comes to travel, Lonely Planet understands the world better than anyone else. We are delighted to be partnering with BBC.com to supply the latest travel information and destination recommendations gathered from around the world, tailored especially to connect with BBC.com’s audience.”

BBC.com, with almost half of its audience under the age of 35**, also offers a range of successful apps, including the BBC News and the BBC Sports app. The BBC News app currently ranks #6 among U.S. news apps.

