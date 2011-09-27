BBC Speechless As Trader Says: 'The Collapse Is Coming ... And Goldman Rules The World'

In an interview on BBC News this morning that left the hosts gobsmacked (Google it. … It is the BBC after all), Alessio Rastani outlines in a mere three-and-a-half-minutes what we [at Zerohedge] all know and most ignore.



While the whole interview is worth watching, the money shot for us was: “This economic crisis is like a cancer, if you just wait and wait hoping it is going to go away, just like a cancer it is going to grow and it will be too late!”.

While he dreams of recessions, sees Goldman ruling the world, and urges people to prepare, it is hard to disagree with much (or actually anything) of what he says, and obviously interventions and machinations means we will have days like this (in Silver for instance), there is only one endgame here and we hope there is less hopeful euphoria and more preparedness as we pull back the curtain further and further.

While we do not know who this trader is, one thing we can be 100% certain of is that he will never appear on CNBC.

Note: The anchor who spoke to the trader in the video below suspected that he might have been the victim of a hoax, that he might have been pranked by a member of the Yes Men, for example. He tweeted this morning: “BBC (& I) may have been hoaxed by YesMen, says @ dsquareddigest. If so, it is a brilliant hoax.” Then later this morning he tweeted: “We spoke to the trader again this morning, & as far as we can tell he is a genuine independent trader, not a member of YesMen.”

