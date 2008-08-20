BBC's "Children In Need" Charity Funded Terrorists

Oops! In what the BBC’s calling “a rare allegation,” its Children in Need charity accidentally supported the propaganda efforts of the Islamic terrorists who bombed the London transit system on July 7, 2005.



The charity donated 20,000 pounds (or roughly $40,000) to a school that also subsidized an Islamic bookshop where two of the suicide bombers regularly met. The terrorists also used their location to try to indoctrinate nearby school children.

The UK’s Times Online: The BBC’s Children in Need charity donated £20,000 to an organisation that funded the propaganda activities of the July 7 bombers, it has emerged.

The financial support was provided between 1999 and 2002 to the Leeds Community School, which funded and shared premises with an Islamic bookshop where the suicide bombers Mohammed Siddique Khan and Shezhad Tanweer regularly met. Siddique Khan attempted to radicalise youths by showing propaganda films at the bookshop, a focal point at the time for young Muslims.

The school in Beeston also paid for adventure weekends, such as a rafting trip to North Wales a month before the London attacks. Tanweer and Siddique Khan went on the trip, along with Khalid Khaliq, who this year was jailed for terrorism offences.

