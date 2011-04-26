See The ASTONISHING Photos That Won The Coveted 2010 Pictures Of The Year

The best news photographs of 2010 are currently on display at Newseum, and the 12 photos are truly stunning. Three are below, and you can see the rest here.



“Etienne De Malglaive, a freelance photographer, took the award of excellence for spot news for this image of horses fleeing an erupting volcano in Iceland.”

“Jan Grarup, a freelance photographer, won first prize for a general news picture story for this image of a young couple walking through the ruins of a downtown street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.” (Jan Grarup, NOOR Images)

“This image taken by Palani Mohan took first place in the portrait category. Called ‘human horses’ by critics of the profession, rickshaw pullers like Mohamed Salim seen here in Kolkata, India, transport people and goods through the narrow city streets.”

