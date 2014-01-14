The BBC's Spectacular Olympics Promo Is Narrated By Tywin Lannister From 'Game Of Thrones'

Tony Manfred
Screen shot 2014 01 13 at 4.30.08 PMYouTube

The BBC released its first big promo for the Sochi Olympics, and it is spectacular.

It’s narrated by Charles Dance, who plays Tywin Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” There’s a look of dark imagery and ominous voiceover before it kicks into gear at the 60-second mark.

If this doesn’t get you excited for Sochi, nothing will.

Pretty rare that you find a Lannister north of the wall (via Deadspin):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.