The BBC's Spectacular Olympics Promo Is Narrated By Tywin Lannister From 'Game Of Thrones'

The BBC released its first big promo for the Sochi Olympics, and it is spectacular.

It’s narrated by Charles Dance, who plays Tywin Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” There’s a look of dark imagery and ominous voiceover before it kicks into gear at the 60-second mark.

If this doesn’t get you excited for Sochi, nothing will.

Pretty rare that you find a Lannister north of the wall (via Deadspin):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

