The BBC is making a comedy about Nigel Farage's life

The BBC is going to make a one-off comedy spoof about Nigel Farage’s life after stepping down as leader of the UK Independence Party.

“Nigel Farage Gets His Life Back” will be a 30-minute comedy show portraying how the Brexit campaigner is coping after taking a step back from the limelight of British politics, according to Radio Times.

Farage is set to be played by comic actor Kevin Bishop, best known for co-writing Channel 4 sketch show The Kevin Bishop Show and for playing snooker promoter Barry Hearn in the critically-acclaimed BBC comedy drama “The Rack Pack.”

“Nigel Farage is the gift that keeps on giving,” Bishop told Radio Times. “There is the moustache and now the appearance at the Trump rally, it’s going to be fun.”

The title of the comedy comes from a line Farage used when he announced he was resigning as leader of the anti-EU party in July this year. Farage said he had achieved his ultimate political goal in contributing towards Brexit and said he “wanted his life back” after years of being in the public eye.

“On the 23rd June, Britain voted to leave the European Union,” the BBC said. “Then, on the 4th July, Nigel Farage, the man who had made it all possible, resigned saying he wanted his life back. But what sort of life has he gone back to, and how does a man forever in the spotlight fill his days now he has nothing to do?”

RadioTimes is reporting that the show will include an angle which focuses on his marriage to German-born wife Kirsten Mehr. If the episode is a success it could be given the green light to be turned into a full series.

Farage was in the US on Wednesday evening where he appeared at a Donald Trump rally in Mississippi to talk about Brexit and encourage Americans to back the tycoon-turned-Republican candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

The former UKIP leader was not immediately available for comment when Business Insider tried to contact him on Thursday morning.

