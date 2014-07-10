Unbelievable Pictures Of Wildlife From The BBC's Photographer Of The Year Competition

Dina Spector
Facebook updateMarsel van Oosten/Wildlife Photographer of the YearHe’s playing Candy Crush Saga.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, a collaboration between U.K.’s Natural History Museum and BBC Worldwide, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new category: the People’s Choice Award.

There are 50 images in the new category that were pre-selected by a jury from over 41,000 entries. The five photos with the most votes in this category, along with other winners from the competition, will be announced later this year at an awards ceremony.

Take a look at some of our favourite images here, then head over to the Natural History museum website to see the full gallery. Online voting is open until September 5, 2014.

'Apex Predators' by Justin Black from the U.S.

'Stretching' by Stephan Tuengler from Germany

'What's This?' by Peter Mather from Canada

'Bat Festival' by João Paulo Krajewski from the Brazil/U.K.

'Red Kangaroos at Waterhole' by Theos Allofs from Germany

'Kings in the Dark' by Stanley Leroux from France

'Big Mouth' (it's a whale) by Adriana Basques from Brazil/U.S.

'Facebook Update' by Marsel van Oosten from the Netherlands

'Great Peacock Moth Caterpillar' by Leela Channer from the U.K.

'Startled by Stargazer' by Jennifer Jo Stock from the U.K.

Now see last year's winners.

The Most Spectacular Wildlife Photos From 2013 »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.