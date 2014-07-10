Unbelievable Pictures Of Wildlife From The BBC's Photographer Of The Year Competition

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, a collaboration between U.K.’s Natural History Museum and BBC Worldwide, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new category: the People’s Choice Award.

There are 50 images in the new category that were pre-selected by a jury from over 41,000 entries. The five photos with the most votes in this category, along with other winners from the competition, will be announced later this year at an awards ceremony.

Take a look at some of our favourite images here, then head over to the Natural History museum website to see the full gallery. Online voting is open until September 5, 2014.

