BBC Inks iTunes Deal

The BBC is set to announce a deal with Apple’s iTunes on Tuesday, the WSJ reports. The BBC makes most of its shows available for download free, but limits them to one week after the initial airing on television. The deal, negotiated through the BBC’s commercial arm BBC Worldwide, will put 10 shows on iTunes, and will only be be available within the U.K.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.