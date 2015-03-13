'Grand Theft Auto' is going to become a BBC TV drama

Rockstar Move over Jeremy Clarkson.

The BBC has announced that it’s going to create a TV show based on the hit video game series “Grand Theft Auto.“

Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest video games in the world — and gamers have spent millions on each edition of the game. Grand Theft Auto V, the most recent game in the series, took almost £500 million in its first 24 hours on sale.

We don’t know much about the BBC’s plans for its Grand Theft Auto show (other than the fact it will be on BBC Two) yet. There’s no air date or outline of what the show will actually be about. But it comes as part of the BBC’s new “Make it Digital” initiative, which is all about technology.

The decision to produce a TV show based on Grand Theft Auto is going to be controversial one for the BBC. The series is known for its violence and depictions of drug use, and its developers have actively tried to make the games as controversial as possible.

A new edition of Grand Theft Auto, released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November, upgraded the graphics and let people play the game from the point of view of its characters. Some people were outraged when they realised that they could use the game to have sex with ans then violently murder prostitutes in high-definition first-person view.

