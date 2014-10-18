The BBC Is Going To Maintain A List Of 'Right To Be Forgotten' Links From Google

The BBC announced Friday it would maintain a continually updated list of its articles that Google is forced to remove from its search results under a European court’s “right to be forgotten” rule.

Editorial policy head David Jordan said in a public meeting that greater care should be given to the public’s “right to remember.”

It’s a bit of an ironic twist, although the list would not include personal information, or republish the full content or articles, the BBC says. But that doesn’t mean the articles would be gone. As with Google’s search results — which link to content published on the web — if users can find a website (or article) by other means, they are free to do so.

The European Court of Justice ruled in May that people should have the “right to be forgotten,” allowing them to remove items they might not want showing up in search results for their name. The ruling was a huge loss for Google, as one law professor told Business Insider at the time it was a potential “nightmare of epic proportions” for the company.

In early October Google updated its statistics with how many links it had removed since the ruling. The company had received 144,954 requests and denied more than half of them.

