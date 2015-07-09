'Sherlock' fans sometimes have to wait years for BBC to drop hints like this

If you’re a ‘Sherlock’ fan like me you have to wait basically forever to hear anything about new seasons of the show.

Unlike most other shows, there is no set season schedule for ‘Sherlock,’ it sort of happens when it happens. And we rarely get any indication or exciting word from the BBC about it.

On Thursday, we got some. BBC posted this photo to its Facebook account and fans are going nuts:

Shut up everybody, shut up! Don’t move, don’t speak, don’t breathe. A new #Sherlock Special image has landed…

Posted by BBC One on Wednesday, July 8, 2015

Fans of the show will note the Victorian garb Sherlock and Holmes are wearing in the photo. As Entertainment Weekly notes, they previously confirmed that the show’s forthcoming one-off Christmas special will take place during the Victorian era.

How that’s all going to work out — we have no idea.

We still don’t have a lot of information about the show including when Season 4 is actually happening but most speculate that a Christmas episode is coming up next.

Den of Geek has a great rumour round up if you’re interested.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.